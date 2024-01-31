Black day for democracy…”: Arvind Kejriwal on Chandigarh Mayor election

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) indulged in “hooliganism” during the Chandigarh mayoral elections and called the polls a “black day for democracy.” Addressing a press conference, Delhi CM voiced concerns about the integrity of the democratic process and said the entire country saw what happened in the Chandigarh mayoral polls. “Gandhiji was assassinated on this date and after 76 years, they (BJP) have murdered the democracy… It is a black day for democracy. They did hooliganism openly and it is captured on camera. The whole country is seeing how they stole votes… Anyone can win or lose elections, the country should not lose… The issue is that they have won the Chandigarh Mayoral elections with open fraud,” Kejriwal said.