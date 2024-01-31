CMRL work: Traffic diversions on Thousand Lights Whites Road

In a proactive move to mitigate traffic congestion, temporary adjustments have been introduced along Thousand Lights Whites Road, effective for a week. These modifications aim to enhance traffic flow and alleviate potential disruptions caused by ongoing Metro Rail construction work in the area. Key Traffic Adjustments: Restricted Access: Motorists are advised that access from Patulas Road – Whites Road Junction to Whites Road – Thiru. Vee Kaa Junction is restricted during this period. Detour for Rayapetta Manikoon Traffic: For those traveling from Rayapetta Manikoon towards Annasalai on Whites Road, the detour is now via Patulas Road – Whitesalai intersection. Right Turn Prohibition at Smith Road Junction: Vehicles heading from Anna Road on Smith Road are prohibited from making a right turn at the Smith Road – Whites Road junction. Uninterrupted Flow for Vehicles from Anna Road: Vehicles commuting from Anna Road between Whites Road – Thiru. Vee Kaa Junction to Pattulas Road – Whiteshall Junction will continue reaching Royapettai Clock Tower without disruptions.