Time to bring political change in TN, says Annamalai

Chennai: In a recent address during his “En Mann, En Makkal” roadshow in Kilpennathur, Tamil Nadu, BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assume office for the third consecutive time.

Annamalai believes that this change is crucial to break the alleged “dynasty rule” in the State, particularly targeting the DMK government led by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin.

Annamalai argued that the current political landscape is dominated by familial connections rather than merit, pointing to M. K. Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin holding key positions solely due to their family ties to the late DMK patriarch, M. Karunanidhi. He emphasized that this perceived lack of meritocracy undermines the effectiveness of governance.

“The upcoming general elections will serve as the foundation for political change in the State [Tamil Nadu], to end the corrupt rule of the DMK,” Annamalai asserted, highlighting the BJP’s commitment to bringing about a significant shift in the state’s political dynamics.

The BJP leader accused the State government, particularly Chief Minister Stalin, of neglecting pressing issues in Kilpennathur and other districts. He claimed that Stalin’s visits were mere inaugurations of new buildings and colleges belonging to DMK members, rather than addressing the genuine concerns of the people.

Annamalai also took a swipe at E.V. Velu, the Minister for Public Works, Highways, and Minor Ports, who represents Tiruvannamalai assembly constituency. He alleged that Velu is the financial backbone of the DMK party, dubbing him the “ATM (Any Time Money)” and accusing him of amassing a substantial wealth of ₹5,442 crore.

Furthermore, Annamalai criticized the government’s handling of protests against the proposed expansion of the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (SIPCOT) near Cheyyar town. He condemned the registration of cases against farmers under the Goondas Act, 1982, and advocated for industrial projects like SIPCOT to be established in dry and arid areas, preserving fertile lands with abundant groundwater.