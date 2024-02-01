‘Capital spending for FY25 raised to Rs 11.11 lakh cr’

New Delhi: The country’s capital spending for 2024-25 has been raised 11 per cent to Rs 11.11 lakh crore, or 3.4 per cent of GDP, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

She said the tripling of capex in the last four years has resulted in a multiplier effect on economic growth and employment generation.

The minister said the Indian air carriers have placed orders for 1,000 new aircrafts.

She said as many as 11.8 crore farmers were provided financial assistance under the PM KISAN Yojana.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) is one of the world’s largest Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, the government provides a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal four-monthly instalments. The money is transferred into the bank accounts of farmers’ families across the country through DBT mode.

Announced in February 2019 in the interim budget, the scheme was effective from December 2018.