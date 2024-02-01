Reflects aspirations of a young India: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday gave a thumbs up to the Interim Budget 2024 presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying it will ”empower all – the poor, youth, women and the middle class.’

‘ This budget is a reflection of the young aspirations of a young India. Two important decisions were made within the Budget. For research and innovation, a fund of Rs 1 Lakh Crore has been announced…”

Describing it as a monumental step towards empowering the underprivileged sections of society, PM Modi commended the fiscal prudence demonstrated by keeping the fiscal deficit in check while prioritizing capital expenditure.

“In this budget, keeping fiscal deficit under control, capital expenditure has been given a historic high of Rs 11,11,111 Crore. If we speak the languages of the economists, in a manner this is a ‘sweet spot’. With this, besides building India’s modern infrastructure of the 21st century, innumerable new job opportunities for the youth will be prepared,” PM Modi further said.

Referring to the vast middle-class taxpayers, the PM said, “Income-tax remission scheme will provide relief to 1 crore people from the middle class. In this budget, important decisions have been taken for the farmers.”