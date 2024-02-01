ED trying to tarnish my image: Hemant Soren

New Delhi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren left a video message before being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate. Denying any links to the alleged land scam, Soren said the ED found no evidence against him.

“The ED has come to arrest me today. After questioning me for the entire day, they have decided to arrest me in a planned manner, on an issue which is not linked to me. They (ED) found no evidence, they even tried to tarnish my image by conducting raids in Delhi,” said Soren.

Before his arrest, Soren resigned from the chief minister post. JMM’s Champai Soren has been named the new CM.

A legislator from the Serikela assembly constituency for more than three decades since 1991, Champai Soren is known to be a loyalist of JMM supremo Shibu Soren.

Born in November 1956 at Jilinggora village in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan district, Champai Soren is a matriculate and father of seven children. He is the son of a farmer and is not related to the Hemant Soren’s family.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has slammed the BJP and central probe agencies after the Enforcement Directorate arrested former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren.

‘ED, CBI, IT etc. are no longer government agencies, now they have become BJP’s ‘Opposition Elimination Cell’. The BJP itself, steeped in corruption, is running a campaign to destroy democracy in its obsession with power,’ Rahul Gandhi tweeted.