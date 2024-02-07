DMDK resolves to contest LS Polls

Chennai: Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) has taken significant steps towards its electoral strategy by resolving to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in alliance with other parties.

The decision was made during the party’s general council meeting held on Wednesday, where a resolution was adopted granting powers to the party’s general secretary, Premalatha Vijayakanth, to decide on alliance partners.

During the meeting held at the DMDK headquarters in Koyambedu, resolution number 10 specifically addressed the issue of alliance talks, dismissing speculations and clarifying that the party has not engaged in any discussions, directly or indirectly, with other parties up to this point. This resolution underscores the party’s focus on maintaining transparency and unity in its approach to electoral alliances.

In addition to the alliance resolution, nine other resolutions were adopted during the meeting.

These resolutions included plans to promote the legacy of the late Captain Vijayakanth, founder of DMDK, through various grassroots initiatives such as Gram Sabha meetings, street-side campaigns, and small-scale gatherings to engage with the people effectively.

Furthermore, the party plans to organize large-scale public meetings in all four zones across the state to rally support and mobilize its base.