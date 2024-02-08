Chennai Open: Nagal books berth in quarters

In a display of skill and determination, second seed Sumit Nagal has clinched a spot in the quarterfinals of the Chennai Open 2024. The 26-year-old tennis sensation showcased his prowess on Wednesday, January 7, as he triumphed over Italy’s Giovanni Fonio in a commanding performance. Nagal’s journey to the quarterfinals has been marked by impressive victories, highlighting his formidable presence on the court. After defeating his Indian counterpart, SD Prajwal Dev, in the first round, Nagal continued his winning streak by overcoming Fonio in straight sets, with a scoreline of 7-5, 6-2, in just an hour and 21 minutes. Against Fonio, Nagal demonstrated his strategic acumen and unwavering focus, converting three out of six break point opportunities to assert his dominance. Notably, Nagal’s impeccable service game denied Fonio any chance to break back, underscoring the Indian’s mastery over his opponent. Looking ahead, Nagal is set to face off against Czech Republic’s Dominik Palan in the quarterfinals, following Palan’s victory over Italy’s Samuel Vincent Ruggeri in a hard-fought encounter. As Nagal gears up for his next challenge, anticipation mounts among fans eager to witness his formidable skills in action once again. Meanwhile, in the doubles category, Indian representation remains strong, with all pairs except SD Prajwal Dev and Nitin Kumar Sinha advancing to the next stage. The collective success of Indian players in both singles and doubles events underscores the nation’s growing prominence in the international tennis circuit. Nagal’s impressive performance at the Chennai Open not only solidifies his position as a top contender but also serves as a testament to his dedication and perseverance on the professional circuit. With his sights set on further victories, Nagal continues to inspire fans and aspiring athletes alike with his remarkable talent and unwavering commitment to excellence