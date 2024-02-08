ED conducting searches at Senthilbalaji’s parents’ house

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its scrutiny by conducting raids at the residence of jailed minister V Senthilbalaji in Karur.

Since the early hours of the morning, ED officials have been combing through Senthilbalaji’s house located in Rameswarapatti.

According to reports, a team of five officers arrived at the location in a vehicle bearing a Kerala registration number, signaling the commencement of the search operation. The focus of the investigation appears to be centered on alleged illegal financial transactions linked to the minister.

Currently, Senthilbalaji’s parents occupy the residence, and they are now under the lens of the investigating officials. The raid comes in the wake of Senthilbalaji’s arrest on June 14, 2023, by the Enforcement Department in connection with an illegal money transfer case. Subsequently, Senthilbalaji was remanded to judicial custody and is presently lodged in Puzhal jail after his bail pleas were rejected.

In a recent development, Justice Alli has extended Senthilbalaji’s judicial custody until February 15, marking the tenth extension since his initial arrest. The ongoing investigations have cast a shadow over Senthilbalaji’s political career, as he grapples with legal challenges and judicial proceedings.

The ED officials have stated that the raid is part of their efforts to delve deeper into the allegations of illegal money transfers and unearth any evidence pertinent to the case.