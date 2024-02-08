Warning bells

Additionally, the misuse of these tools presents a security and counter-intelligence threat to US personnel, the government said in a statement.The new policy covers investors and heads of companies, as well as those acting on behalf of governments that carry out illegal surveillance.

The policy will be applied using the information in an individual’s visa application. “This new policy is the most recent action in the US’ comprehensive approach to countering the misuse of commercial spyware. Previous actions have included the issuance of an Executive Order prohibiting the US government’s use of commercial spyware that poses risks to US’ national security or foreign policy interests,” said the US State Department.