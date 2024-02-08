Study uncovers key genes behind Parkinson’s in young Indians

A team of scientists has identified key genes that raise the risk of Parkinson’s disease in young Indians.

The team, led by Parkinson’s Research Alliance of India (PRAI) and MedGenome, a global genomics company in South Asia, made a comprehensive analysis of rare and common genetic variations in young Indian population which can enhance the understanding of the genetic basis of Parkinson’s disease.

This also opens door for a first ever genetic screening in India for the disease in high-risk individuals and affected families, said the team of scientists in the paper published in the prestigious journal, Movement Disorders.

“Parkinson’s is not a single gene disease. It can occur due to multiple genetic mutations and multiple gene causes. Knowing what patients with Indian patients will have it will have more impact in understanding and treatment of that,” Dr Prashanth L.K., a specialist in movement disorders from PRAI said.