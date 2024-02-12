Ashwin heaps praises on Bumrah

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin lavished rich praise on fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for being the ‘real show stealer’ for his sensational match haul of nine wickets in the 106-run win over England in the second Test at Visakhapatnam.

Bumrah’s nine-wicket match haul, which included a brilliant 6/45 in the first innings at Visakhapatnam, helped India beat England by 106 runs to level the five-game series at 1-1, with the next match to begin at Rajkot on February 15.

Days after being given Player of the Match award and becoming the fastest Indian bowler to reach 150 wickets in the format, Bumrah became the first fast-bowler from the country to be at top of the ICC Men’s Test Bowling Rankings.

“The real show stealer is BoomBall. We saw a little of Jaisball also. Jasprit Bumrah has bowled extraordinarily. He is the leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets and also the No.1 ranked Test bowler. I am a huge fan of his and this is a Himalayan feat,” said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

He also praised young batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, who scored 209 and 104 respectively in the Visakhapatnam Test. “Yashasvi Jaiswal has shown enormous growth. He scored a double-century. In fact, he came down and hit James Anderson towards the extra covers and got out after a double century. There’s no doubt about the amount of talent that Shubman Gill has. But the hundred justified just the kind of armor he had as a batter.”

Ashwin, who is one wicket from reaching the remarkable feat of 500 scalps in the format, further stated why the hosts’ don’t have any real home advantage. “There’s never been a marquee Test series like this in five such venues before. In 2017, we played Tests against Australia in Ranchi and Dharamshala.

“However, in that series, the other venues were Pune and Bangalore. Usually, if there are 4-5 match Test series, at least one or two happen in metro cities. Unlike that, this time, it’s happening in venues that weren’t a part of the World Cup matches. For most Indian players themselves, these venues are new,” he said.

“There are a lot of players playing in our own team who have not played a test match or a first-class in the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium. I am not sure if this is possible in any other country. In India, it is possible because there are so many Test venues here.