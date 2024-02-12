Haldwani violence: Cops make more arrests

Police arrested 25 people on Sunday in connection with the violence that erupted in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani over the demolition of an “illegally built” madrasa and an adjoining mosque in Banbhoolpura. This takes the total arrests in the case to 30 with five already held by the police.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has sought more central forces for deployment in Haldwani, officials told PTI news agency. Four companies — containing about 100 personnel each — of the Central Paramilitary Forces have been sought to be deployed in Banbhoolpura.

SSP Nainital Prahlad Narayan Meena said 3 FIRs have been registered over the entire matter and 25 people were arrested on Sunday.

“From these 25 people, we have recovered 7 country-made pistols and 54 live rounds. When they attacked the Banbhoolpura Police Station, they looted government ammunition of different calibres as well, out of which 99 have been recovered,” he added.