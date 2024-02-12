U-19 WC final: India loses by 79 runs to Australia

Near yet so far for Men in Blue Benoni, Feb 12: India’s batting lineup misfired when it mattered the most as they suffered a heartbreaking 79-run loss to Australia in the final of the U-19 World Cup here on Sunday. Opting to bat, Australia first posted 253 for 7, courtesy Oliver Peake’s enterprising 43-ball 46 and Harjas Singh’s 55 off 64 balls, and then returned to bowl out the five-time champions for 174 in 43.5 overs. Australia, thus, became four-time champions. Chasing 254, opener Adarsh Singh made a 77-ball 47 but India kept losing wickets at regular intervals to collapse to 122 for 8 in 31.5 overs. Number 8 batter Murugan Abhishek (42 off 46 balls) then played an entertaining knock but it was too little and too late. The loss brought back memories of Indian senior team’s gut-wrenching loss to Australia in the 50-over World Cup final at home in November last year. For Australia, seamer Mahli Beardman (3/15) and off-spinner Raf MacMillan (3/43) did most of the damage. Callum Vidler (2/35) and Charlie Anderson (1/42) were the other wicket-takers. Earlier, Harjas top-scored for Australia with 55, while Weibgen and opener Harry Dixon made 48 and 42 respectively. Later, Peake propped up Australia with his breezy knock. Raj Limbani was the most successful Indian bowler with figures of 3/38, while Naman Tiwari picked up two wickets for 63 runs in nine overs. Hugh Weibgen, Australia Captain, said, So proud of the boys and our coaches. Everyone was open to batting first, our plan was get a few runs and back ourselves. (On Harjas Singh) He is a quality player, class is permanent. Full credit to the coaches for sticking with him. India are a class side, they dominated the whole tournament, just came the wrong side. I’m sure these guys will do a lot of great things in their career. (On the pacers )They can go so far, as a unit they know their roles so well. I’ll be surprised if the four of them don’t go a long way in their careers. Uday Saharan, Indian Captai