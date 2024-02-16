School Education Dept revises total marks for the 10th public exam

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Education Department has released G O revising the total marks for the students who opt for other mother languages as main than Tamil for the 10th class public exam.

Based on the order, as per the new procedure, the students who come under this category (students who chose to study and write optional subjects) will have 6 subjects and will have to write for a total of 600 marks, while five subjects and a total of 500 marks will continue as usual for other students who do not opt ​​for optional subjects.

The GO read for non-Tamil language subjects, which are placed as the fourth option, 35 marks will be the passing marks, and this mark will be taken into account for passing, and this new procedure will come into effect from the next academic year (2024-2025).

In the 10th class general examination, examinations are conducted for 5 subjects namely Tamil, English, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science respectively with a total of 500 marks. The procedure of 500 marks is being followed on the basis of 100 marks each.

The decision was taken after concerns were raised that the students whose mother language is not Tamil wanted to study their language subject.

According to the new change, the students whose mother language is different from Tamil still can study their language subject. Through this new system, students who can choose a non-Tamil language subject as optional, for a total of six subjects will be followed from the next academic year.