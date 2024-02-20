Agri Budget: Various welfare measures announced

Chennai: Tamil Nadu’s Agriculture Minister, MRK Panneerselvam, presented the exclusive Agriculture Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 in the legislative assembly, outlining a comprehensive roadmap to propel the farming sector on a growth trajectory.

The budget, marked by a series of strategic initiatives and allocations, reflects the government’s commitment to bolstering agricultural productivity, sustainability, and rural prosperity.

Addressing the Assembly, Minister Panneerselvam emphasised the importance of facilitating easy access to quality agricultural produce and value-added products for urban consumers. To this end, the government plans to establish 100 Uzhavar Angadis, akin to Uzhavar Sandhais, with an outlay of Rs. 5 cr from the State fund. These Angadis will directly procure agricultural produce from farmers, ensuring adherence to specified quality norms and enabling graded, packed, branded, and marketed products.

Recognising the critical role of soil health in agricultural productivity, the government announced plans to undertake research on soil microbiome engineering. This initiative aims to develop microbial consortia to enhance soil carbon, increase nutrient availability, and boost productivity. An allocation of Rs. 1.39 cr has been earmarked for this research endeavor.

Compensation of Rs 208.20 crore will be given to 2 lakh farmers for crop damages caused by natural calamities such as summer rains and unprecedented torrential rainfall in southern districts and Delta.

In line with efforts to mitigate the impact of climate change, the government will develop special climate-smart villages to demonstrate mitigation technologies and raise awareness among farmers and stakeholders. A budget allocation of Rs. 1.48 cr has been allocated for this initiative, underscoring the government’s commitment to promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

An incentive of Rs 260 crore was given to sugarcane farmers at the rate of Rs 195 per MT last year.

The budget also includes provisions for various agricultural development schemes, including cashew development, date cultivation, promotion of traditional crop varieties, horticulture crop cultivation in specific areas, and arid land development. Additionally, significant allocations have been made for increasing productivity through micro-irrigation schemes, promoting mango and banana varieties suitable for exports, encouraging new varieties of jackfruit cultivation, and organizing an International Horticulture Farm Equipment Expo.

Ooty Rose Garden will be improved to attract the public by introducing new varieties of roses.

Furthermore, the government announced ambitious plans for expanding dhoor shall cultivation, extending oilseed cultivation, enhancing sugar cane cultivation efficiency, and implementing the Kalaignarin All Village Integrated Agricultural Development Programme in selected village panchayats.

10 lakh neem saplings will be distributed free of cost under the Agroforestry Scheme to popularise neem and Rs 2 Cr allocated for the same.

Rs 250 Cr will be allocated to provide a special incentive of Rs 215 per ton to 1.30 lakh sugarcane farmers.

‘Payaru Perukku’ scheme will be implemented in an area of 4.75 lakh acres at a cost of Rs 40.26 Cr.