S Ve Shekher sentenced to one month in jail for derogatory post

In a significant development, S Ve Shekher, a prominent member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a well-known actor, has been handed a one-month jail term and fined Rs 15,000 by a special court in Madras. The verdict comes in response to a case involving derogatory comments made by Shekher about women journalists on his Facebook page. However, the court has granted a stay on the sentence for one month, allowing Shekher to appeal against the decision.

The controversy surrounding Shekher erupted when he shared obscene remarks about women journalists on social media, sparking outrage and condemnation from various quarters. His actions prompted a complaint to the Chennai Police Department by a woman journalist, leading to the registration of a case against Shekher under multiple sections, including the Prevention of Violence against Women Act.

The case stems from an incident in April 2018, when then-Tamil Nadu Governor Panwarilal Purohit sparked controversy by patting a woman journalist on the cheek during a press conference. The journalist, understandably upset by the governor’s behavior, took to social media to express her discontent, drawing widespread criticism. Subsequently, the governor issued a public apology for his actions.

Shekher’s involvement in the matter came to light when he shared information on social media regarding the incident involving the woman journalist and the governor. This led to allegations of defamation and derogatory remarks against women journalists, prompting legal action against Shekher.

In response to the charges, Shekher filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking to quash the case against him. However, the court’s decision to uphold the verdict underscores the gravity of the offense and the importance of holding individuals accountable for their actions, particularly when they involve denigrating and offensive remarks against women.