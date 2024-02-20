Trisha responds to derogatory remarks with firm condemnation

Popular actress Trisha Krishnan has broken her silence and issued a firm condemnation in response to derogatory remarks made by AIADMK politician AV Raju. The remarks, which targeted not only Trisha but also fellow actor Karunas, have sparked outrage and drawn widespread backlash on social media.

In a recent interview, AV Raju was captured making inflammatory remarks about the actress. The video clip, circulating on social media platforms, has ignited a firestorm of criticism against the politician for his derogatory and disrespectful comments.

Taking to Twitter to address the controversy, Trisha Krishnan expressed her disgust at the remarks and vowed to take necessary and severe action against those responsible. In her tweet, she denounced individuals who resort to such reprehensible behavior to garner attention, emphasising her commitment to pursuing legal recourse to address the matter.