HC sets aside discharge of Minister I Periyasamy in plot allotment case

In a significant legal development, the Madras High Court (MHC) has overturned the judgment of a special court that discharged Minister I Periyasamy from allegations of irregular plot allotment in the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) to the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi’s personal security officer (PSO).

Justice N Anand Venkatesh, while delivering the final order in a suo-motu criminal revision, directed the trial court to expedite the trial on a daily basis and conclude it by July 31. The judge also mandated all accused, including Minister I Periyasamy, to furnish a bond of Rs. 1 lakh each and appear before the special court for the trial.

This decision marks a significant turn of events in a case dating back to 2012 when the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) initiated an investigation against Minister I Periyasamy. The DVAC alleged that during Periyasamy’s tenure as the Minister of the Housing Department in the DMK regime (2007-2011), he unlawfully acquired a High Income Group (HIG) plot in the Mogappair Eri Scheme of the TNHB and allocated it to C Ganesan, an inspector in SB-CID and PSO to then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

The prosecution further alleged that Ganesan submitted an undated application to M. Karunanidhi, falsely claiming that his family resided in a private house while actually residing in TNHB Housing quarters, thereby misrepresenting facts to obtain the plot.

Despite various discharge petitions filed by Periyasamy being denied by the special court, the case persisted. However, in 2021, following a change in power in the state, Periyasamy regained ministership, and the Special court for MP/MLA cases ordered his discharge from the case.

In a scathing observation last year, Justice N Anand Venkatesh remarked on the subversion of the criminal justice system, indicating the seriousness with which the matter has been treated.

As the trial resumes and progresses, it will be closely monitored to ascertain the outcome and implications for all parties involved.