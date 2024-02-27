Hoax call sparks bomb scare at airport

New Delhi: Security personnel at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport went into a tizzy on Tuesday after a bomb threat call was received at the facility, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI airport) Usha Rangnani said that around 5.15 a.m., a bomb threat call was received by IGI Airport in relation to flight from Delhi to Kolkata which was scheduled to depart from IGI Airport.

“During enquiry, the call was found to be bogus. However, necessary safety protocols were followed keeping in view security of passengers,” said the DCP.

“A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code is being registered and a probe has been initiated,” said the officer.

This comes days after a 20-year-old youth landed in jail after he allegedly made a hoax call regarding implanting of a bomb at Delhi airport just to gain “publicity”.

The accused was identified as Kushagra Aggarwal, a resident of Janakpuri in west Delhi.