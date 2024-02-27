Parties condemn AP’s bid to build new bridge on Palar

Chennai: The recent decision by the Andhra Pradesh government to construct a new check dam on the Palar river has ignited a fiery debate, drawing sharp criticism from political parties in Tamil Nadu.

The Palar river serves as a vital lifeline, catering to the irrigation needs of approximately 4.5 lakh hectares of agricultural land in the state.

Founder leader of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Ramadoss, voiced grave concerns over the impact of Andhra Pradesh’s reservoir project on agriculture in key districts of Tamil Nadu, including Tirupattur, Vellore, Rinipet, and Kancheepuram. Highlighting the existing presence of 22 check dams along the river, Ramadoss condemned Andhra Pradesh’s decision to add yet another dam to the list. He emphasized that the construction of these dams has already led to the drying up of the river in northern districts, severely impacting irrigation and water supply.

Echoing similar sentiments, leaders like Vaiko MP from the MDMK expressed dismay over Andhra Pradesh’s unilateral decision to proceed with the dam project without seeking consent from Tamil Nadu, as mandated by court rulings. He warned of dire consequences for the water resources and livelihoods of five districts in Tamil Nadu if the project proceeds unchecked. Urging the Tamil Nadu government to intervene promptly, he called for decisive action to safeguard the state’s rights and interests.

The backlash from Tamil Nadu’s political parties comes on the heels of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy’s announcement of allocating Rs 215 crore for the construction of the check dam across the Palar river. The move has reignited tensions between the neighboring states, underscoring the complexities and sensitivities surrounding water-sharing agreements and interstate river management.