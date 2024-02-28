Sandeshkhali incident has brought us shame: Vanathi Srinivasan

Sandeshkhali incident in West Bengal has not only put entire humanity to shame but has also completely exposed Mamata Banerjee’s “failure to fulfil her responsibilities as a woman and chief minister,” BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan alleged here on Tuesday.

“What has happened in Sandeshkhali has not only put entire humanity to shame but has also completely exposed the dilapidated law and order of the state of West Bengal. The most disturbing part of this incident is that all this is happening in a state whose chief minister herself is a woman. But she has completely failed to fulfil her responsibilities as both a woman and a chief minister,” she said.

Srinivasan said a time when the entire country is witnessing the euphoria of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Sandeshkhali in West Bengal has been witnessing large-scale unrest since February 8. She added women of Sundarban village are protesting against local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates, alleging systemic rape, land grabbing, non-payment of dues and a close criminal-Bengal police nexus.

“At a time when the entire country is witnessing the euphoria of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Sandeshkhali in West Bengal has been witnessing large-scale unrest since February 8. Women of Sundarban village are protesting against local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and strongman Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates. They have alleged systemic rape, land grabbing, non-payment of dues and a close criminal-Bengal police nexus. It has been more than a month since Zilla Parishad member Sheikh Shahjahan absconded,” she said.

“Sheikh Shahjahan’s name cropped up in the national media when the Enforcement Directorate visited Sandeshkhali to question him in connection with its probe into the grain scam. The visiting ED team was attacked by Sheikh Shahjahan’s goons. Since then, he has been absconding, which gave courage to the victimised women to come forward and demand justice for the atrocities,” the BJP leader said.