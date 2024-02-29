14 killed, 20 injured after pick-up vehicle overturns in MP

Dindori, Feb 29:

At least 14 persons died and 20 sustained injuries after a pick-up vehicle overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori district, a police official said. The accident occurred at Badjhar ghat in the district on Wednesday night.

Upon getting the information, the police reached the spot and sent the injured to a nearby health centre.

Dindori Collector Vikas Mishra said, “14 people died and 20 injured after a pick-up vehicle lost control and overturned at Badjhar ghat in Dindori. Injured are undergoing treatment at Shahpura Community Health Centre.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed deep condolences over the loss of lives, announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and instructed for proper treatment of the injured.

The Chief Minister’s Office wrote on X, “CM Mohan Yadav has expressed deep condolences over the untimely demise of many lives in a vehicle accident in the Dindori district. He has prayed to God to give peace to the departed souls and give strength to the family members to bear this loss.”

“The Chief Minister said that financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each will be provided to the families of those who died in the incident. He also gave instructions to the district administration for proper treatment of the injured. On the instructions of the Chief Minister, Cabinet Minister Sampatiya Uikey will be reaching the spot,” the CMO added.

Besides, BJP leader Om Prakash Dhurve arrived at Shahpura Community Health Centre to meet those injured in the accident at Dindori on Thursday morning.