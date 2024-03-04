Chennai, Kovai schools get bomb threat emails

Chennai: Bomb threat emails were sent to the prominent private schools in Chennai and Coimbatore on Monday, police said.

The schools are located in Mangadu next to Porur, Chennai, and the Somaiampalayam area near Vadavalli, Coimbatore. After the bomb threat was received by the schools, the city police and Bomb Disposal and Detection Squad (BDDS) rushed to schools and conducted “Anti-Sabotage Checks” at the school premises.

No suspicious material was found during the search, so it was revealed that the bomb threat was a hoax, police said.