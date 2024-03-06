CM Stalin launches Neenga Nalama scheme

Chennai: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin today inaugurated a new scheme Neenga Nalama. The initiative aims to foster direct communication between government officials, including ministers, chief secretaries, department heads, district collectors, and the public through telephone.

Under this initiative, citizens across Tamil Nadu are encouraged to share their feedback, concerns, and suggestions directly with government officials via phone calls. The primary objective is to gather insights from the grassroots level and gauge the pulse of the people regarding various government policies and initiatives.

The feedback received from citizens will serve as a crucial foundation for shaping government programs and policies in alignment with the needs and aspirations of the people. By prioritizing citizen engagement and participation, the government aims to enhance transparency, accountability, and responsiveness in governance.

The initiative encompasses a wide range of topics, including public health, education, women’s rights, and the welfare of marginalized communities. Through meaningful interactions with citizens, government officials will gain valuable insights into the efficacy of existing programs and identify areas for improvement, a press release here said.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Stalin emphasised that the views and opinions expressed by the public will be given due consideration in policymaking and program implementation. By actively soliciting feedback and engaging in constructive dialogue with citizens, the government seeks to ensure that its initiatives resonate with the aspirations and priorities of the people.

Earlier, Stalin accused the Union government of ignoring the genuine demands of the Tamil Nadu government and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was only frequenting the State as the Lok Sabha polls are around the corner.

“The Prime Minister can visit the State, but at the same time, he should consider the genuine demands put forth by the State government. They [the BJP government at the Centre] neglected our request to release ₹37,000 crore towards flood relief following the two disasters in December last year. Not even a single rupee was released, but they want the taxes and votes from Tamil Nadu in order to to retain power,” Stalin alleged.