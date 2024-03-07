Ajith admitted to hospital

Chennai: Ajith Kumar has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai, according to the latest reports.

Sources say the actor is ‘fine’ and has been hospitalised as he underwent a routine medical checkup. The 52-year-old actor is expected to be seen next in Vidaa Muyarchi.

According to Ajith’s manager, ‘Since the actor has to leave abroad on 15 March for shooting for his movie Vidaa Muyarchi, he visited the hospital for routine health check-up.’

He will be discharged from hospital soon and there is no truth in rumours about his health being spread by a few, he added.