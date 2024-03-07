Parties condemn Pondy horror

The recent rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Puducherry have sparked widespread shock and condemnation, with political leaders and activists calling for swift justice and accountability from authorities. PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss expressed deep shock over the heinous crime and called on the Union Territory government to ensure capital punishment for the perpetrators. He also demanded action against the local police for their failure to prevent the crime, noting that the girl’s family had filed a complaint regarding her disappearance two days before the incident. Anbumani Ramadoss highlighted the prevalence of substance abuse in Puducherry, noting that one of the accused in the case was addicted to alcohol, while another was addicted to ganja. He emphasized the need for strict punishment for the accused and urged authorities to tackle the issue of drug trafficking, which he stated was on the rise in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, party founder S Ramadoss expressed concern over the seizure of a large quantity of hashish near Mandapam sea, linking it to the broader issue of drug smuggling in Tamil Nadu. He called for decisive action by the government to combat the spread of drugs and ensure the state is free from substance abuse. In response to the tragedy, the DMK condemned the brutal assault and announced plans for a protest demonstration, criticizing the BJP-led regime for its failure to protect girl children. State sports minister Udhaynidhi Stalin demanded maximum punishment for the perpetrators and emphasized the need for a strong response to crimes against children. DMK organizing secretary R S Bharathi condemned the incident as an “atrocity against humanity” and criticized the BJP-led government for failing to uphold its “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” campaign. He called for accountability from authorities and urged decisive action to address violence against women and children.