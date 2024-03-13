Legends League Cricket to be played in India and Qatar

Legends League Cricket announced its next season on Tuesday, which will be played in India and Qatar from September 11 to October 5 this year.

After a super successful season two that ended in December 2023, the return of Legends League Cricket in India with an expanded line-up of matches across two countries is expected to generate a lot of enthusiasm, as per a press release from LLC.

During the last season in India, some of the top players who quit international cricket like Suresh Raina, Aaron Finch, Martin Guptill, Gautam Gambhir, Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla, Ross Taylor to name a few, played for the season as well apart from 110 other cricketers.

Manipal Tigers under Harbhajan Singh had won the second season played in December 2023. The retention policy of the teams will be announced soon along with the new Player Draft Pool. Ravi Shastri, the Commissioner of Legends League Cricket said, “Bring it on, the World class competitive cricket is always welcome. With more matches, more legends will join the game and much more fun is expected on the field.