CAA: Indian Union Muslim League supports Kerala govt stance

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader PK Kunhalikutty came out in support of the Kerala government’s decision not to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019. Kunhalikutty questioned the ‘need’ to implement such a law claiming that it is not welcomed by anyone.

“Why should they implement a law that has not been welcomed by anyone in India? What is the need? Why are they taking a partisan stand in the matter of citizenship? There is no precedent of any such legislation elsewhere in the world. No one likes it. It is not welcomed by anyone. So why are they forcing it on people?” Kunhalikutty said.

“There are many states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal that are against this law. We are with the Kerala government and will pass a resolution taking a stand against this law,” he said.