Chennai Metro Water Authority takes firm stand against manual cleaning of cesspools

In a significant move to safeguard the health and dignity of sanitation workers, the Chennai Metro Water Authority has issued a stern directive banning human waste disposal operators from employing individuals to manually clean cesspools. This proactive measure aims to eliminate the hazardous practice of manual scavenging and ensure the safety and well-being of sanitation workers.

The directive mandates that sewage transport operators accurately document the type of vehicle as a “Sewage Tanker” in the Sewage Transport Register. This meticulous documentation is essential for tracking and accountability purposes, emphasizing the commitment to upholding public health and occupational safety standards in sewage management operations.

Manual cleaning of cesspools poses serious health risks to workers, including exposure to harmful pathogens and gases. Additionally, it violates the dignity of individuals forced to engage in this unsafe practice. By prohibiting manual scavenging and promoting mechanized methods for sewage management, the Chennai Metro Water Authority is taking a proactive stance to protect the rights and well-being of sanitation workers.

This directive aligns with the broader efforts to eliminate manual scavenging across India and underscores the importance of adopting modern and safe practices in sewage management.