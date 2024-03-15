Traffic changes due to Phase-2 CMRL project

In response to the ongoing Phase-2 work of the Chennai Metro Rail Project, the Chennai Traffic Police has announced significant traffic changes affecting the Thousand Lights and Whites Road areas of Chennai Metro City. These alterations are scheduled to commence from today and will remain in effect until 14 March, 2025. In response to the ongoing Phase-2 work of the Chennai Metro Rail Project, the Chennai Traffic Police has announced significant traffic changes affecting the Thousand Lights and Whites Road areas of Chennai Metro City. These alterations are scheduled to commence from today and will remain in effect until 14 March, 2025.

The key modifications outlined in the notification are as follows:

Restriction on Vehicle Operations: Vehicles will be prohibited from operating between the Whites Road Junction and the Thiru. Vi. Ka. Road Junction. This restriction aims to facilitate the smooth progress of the Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase-2 work.

Detour Route for Vehicles Traveling from Royapettah Clock Tower to Anna Salai: Motorists intending to travel from Royapettah Clock Tower towards Anna Salai via Whites Road are advised to take a detour through Patula’s Road – Whites Road Junction to reach their destination. This alternative route is designated to mitigate traffic congestion and ensure uninterrupted travel for commuters.

Right Turn Prohibition at Smith Road-Whites Road Junction: Vehicles traveling from Anna Salai towards Smith Road will not be permitted to turn right at the Smith Road-Whites Road Junction. This measure is implemented to streamline traffic flow and enhance safety at the intersection.

Maintenance of Usual Route for Vehicles Proceeding from Anna Salai: Vehicles proceeding from Anna Salai will maintain their regular route via the Whites Road-Thiru. Vi. Ka. Road Junction to the Patula’s Road-Whites Road Junction. This route continuity aims to minimize disruptions for commuters while accommodating the ongoing construction activities.

These traffic changes are introduced with the primary objective of optimizing traffic management and ensuring the safety of motorists and pedestrians amidst the infrastructure development associated with the Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase-2. The cooperation and understanding of the public are solicited to adhere to the designated routes and traffic regulations during the specified period.