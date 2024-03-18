PMK confirms alliance with BJP for LS elections

Putting an end to days of speculation, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has officially announced its decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu.

In a press conference held today, PMK General Secretary Vadivelu Ravanan confirmed the party’s alignment with the BJP, stating that they will be part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP.

“After the meeting of district secretaries today, our party founder Dr. Ramadoss announced the decision to join the NDA alliance. We will soon identify constituencies in which the party will contest and announce candidates,” Ravanan stated.

The announcement comes after days of intense speculation regarding PMK’s potential alliances, with rumors suggesting negotiations with various political entities, including the AIADMK.

PMK’s alignment with the BJP-led alliance underscores the evolving dynamics within Tamil Nadu’s political spectrum, with parties realigning themselves to maximize their electoral prospects. The decision also reflects PMK’s strategic calculation to leverage its partnership with a national party like the BJP to strengthen its electoral position and expand its influence in the state.

With PMK’s participation in the NDA alliance, the electoral arithmetic in Tamil Nadu is set to witness a significant shift, potentially altering the dynamics of competition in key constituencies. The alliance’s ability to mobilize support across various segments of the electorate will play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the elections.