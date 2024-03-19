Modi paid little attention to TN, alleges Cong

Chennai: The Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that while he has been visiting Tamil Nadu frequently in the last few weeks, he has “historically paid little attention” to the state.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh posed questions for the prime minister ahead of his visit to Tamil Nadu’s Salem and Kerala’s Palakkad on Tuesday.

“The prime minister is visiting Salem, Tamil Nadu and Palakkad, Kerala today. Some important questions that he must address: While the prime minister has been visiting Tamil Nadu frequently in the last few weeks, he has historically paid little attention to the state,” Ramesh said.

For instance, he did not set foot there during the Cyclone Michaung crisis in December 2023, he claimed.