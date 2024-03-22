Teaser of music video Inimel is out

The anticipation surrounding the music video project “Inimel” soared on Thursday as the teaser was unveiled, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the collaboration featuring director Lokesh Kanagaraj in his first-ever acting role. The anticipation surrounding the music video project “Inimel” soared on Thursday as the teaser was unveiled, offering a tantalizing glimpse into the collaboration featuring director Lokesh Kanagaraj in his first-ever acting role.

Directed by Dwarakesh Prabakar and conceptualized by Shruti Haasan, the teaser showcases Lokesh Kanagaraj alongside actress Shruti Haasan in an endearing setting, generating heightened interest among fans and viewers. Known for his directorial prowess in films like “Master” and “Vikram,” Lokesh Kanagaraj appears to effortlessly embrace his new role, captivating audiences with his on-screen presence.

Adding to the intrigue, Shruti Haasan not only composed the music for “Inimel” but also conceptualized the project, bringing her creative vision to life. Renowned actor Kamal Haasan contributes his lyrical prowess to the song, further elevating the anticipation for its release.

Behind the scenes, Philomin Raj, a frequent collaborator of Lokesh Kanagaraj, handles the editing, ensuring a seamless and captivating visual experience for viewers.

Scheduled for release on March 25, “Inimel” will be available on the YouTube page of Raaj Kamal Films International.