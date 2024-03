Stalin comes out in support of vocalist TM Krishna

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday backed renowned Carnatic musician T M Krishna and said he is being targeted by a section of people for his progressive ideology.

The CM, in a post on social media said: ”It is regrettable that a section of people, due to hatred and with ulterior motives are criticising Krishna as he is continuously talking about the ordinary people and it is in the wake of his progressive political stand.” Stalin backing the noted singer comes against the background of some Carnatic musicians opposing the ‘Sangita Kalanidhi’ award announced days ago by The Music Academy for Krishna. Such musicians who opposed the award to Krishna had criticised Periyar EV Ramasamy. The Chief Minister, also the president of ruling DMK, without directly referring to those opposing Krishna, said dragging Periyar into this controversy and castigating the reformist leader was not fair.

The CM lauded the office-bearers of The Music Academy for recognising Krishna. He extended his greetings to the vocalist for the award.

Asserting that Krishna’s talent cannot be disputed at all by any person, Stalin appealed that ‘narrow-minded politics’ be not ‘mixed up with music’ like mingling religious faith with politics.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai has voiced his support for artists who have criticized the decision of the Madras Music Academy to confer the prestigious Sangita Kalanidhi award upon Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna. This announcement has sparked a contentious debate within the Carnatic music community, with several artists questioning the legitimacy of the award and expressing their dissent.