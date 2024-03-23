Take steps to release fishermen held by SL: CM writes to Centre

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has penned a letter to Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, urging swift action to secure the release of 76 Indian fishermen currently apprehended by Sri Lankan authorities along with their fishing boats.

In the letter, Stalin expressed grave concern over the recent incidents of fishermen from India being detained by Sri Lankan authorities, causing distress to their families and communities.

Highlighting the urgency of the matter, Stalin emphasized that over the past few weeks, there have been multiple instances of Indian fishermen being detained by Sri Lankan authorities. The latest incident occurred on Thursday, where 32 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and five mechanized boats were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy. In total, 76 fishermen have been detained in the past two weeks alone.

Stalin underscored the need for decisive action to address this ongoing issue and ensure the safety and well-being of the affected fishermen. He called for immediate steps to secure the release of all detained fishermen and their boats, along with providing necessary legal assistance to those who have been sentenced by Sri Lankan courts.

In his letter to Jaishankar, Stalin urged for swift intervention to resolve the matter without further delay. He stressed the importance of prioritizing the welfare of the fishermen and ensuring their prompt return to their families and communities.

The Chief Minister’s appeal comes in the backdrop of escalating tensions between India and Sri Lanka over fishing rights in the Palk Strait region. Incidents of fishermen from both countries straying into each other’s territorial waters have been a recurring issue, leading to frequent arrests and detentions.