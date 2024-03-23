Arrested ISIS India head plotted blasts in UP

New Delhi: Haris Farooqui, the alleged head of ISIS in India who was arrested recently by the Special Task Force in Assam, purportedly orchestrated plans to carry out bomb blasts in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand with the sinister aim of instigating communal discord.

The Assam Police sources have made shocking revelations after chilling details emerged from Harish Farooqui’s interrogation following his arrest on Wednesday.

Assisted by his associates Shahnavaz from Jharkhand and Professor Wajiduddin from Aligarh, Farooqui allegedly devised a nefarious scheme to sow seeds of division and chaos by orchestrating acts of terrorism in these northern Indian states.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, Farooqui, in collaboration with his accomplices, meticulously planned to execute bomb blasts in populous areas of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, strategically targeting places likely to incite communal tensions.