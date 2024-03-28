Special buses for festive weekend

Chennai: In anticipation of the Easter weekend rush, the State transport department has announced special bus services to facilitate travel for passengers across Tamil Nadu.

With a focus on ensuring convenience and accessibility, the initiative aims to accommodate the increased demand for transportation during the holiday period.

A total of 605 buses will be operational on Thursday, followed by 300 buses on Friday and 345 buses on Saturday. These buses will ply from the Koyambedu and Kilambakkam bus terminuses to various destinations including Thiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakkonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, and Tiruppur.

In addition, 120 special buses will be available to transport passengers to Nagapattinam, Velankanni, and Hosur until Saturday from the Koyambedu bus terminus. To facilitate the return journey, special buses will also be arranged for Sunday.

To further enhance convenience for passengers, an additional 200 special buses will be operated from Bengaluru, Tiruppur, Erode, and Coimbatore. This initiative aims to cater to the travel needs of individuals commuting between Tamil Nadu and neighboring states during the festive period.