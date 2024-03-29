Delhi court extends CM Kejriwal’s ED custody till April 1

A Delhi court on Thursday extended, till April 1, the ED custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, holding that there were “sufficient reasons” while allowing him to meet his family members and lawyers. CM Kejriwal, whose alleged role in the excise policy scam is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), was produced before Special Judge Kaweri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court on the expiry of his six-day ED remand on Thursday. Judge Baweja, who is hearing the case, had sent him to ED custody on March 22. On Thursday, the probe agency sought the Chief Minister’s custody for seven more days. However, after hearing the arguments, the court extended the AAP supremo’s ED remand by four days till April 1, observing that there appear to be “sufficient reasons” to permit his further custodial interrogation, particularly keeping in view the submissions of the ED. During the hearing on Thursday, the courtroom was packed with CM Kejriwal’s supporters. His wife Sunita Kejriwal and AAP leaders Gopal Rai, Atishi, and Saurabh Bharadwaj, among others, were also present in the courtroom. Appearing for the ED, Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju submitted that Kejriwal needs to be confronted with some individuals connected to AAP who have been summoned from Goa. He also accused Kejriwal of not cooperating with the probe and giving evasive replies, adding that digital data needs to be checked for which the ED needs passwords. “Kejriwal says he will ask his lawyers whether to give the passwords,” he said. As the court also allowed Kejriwal to make personal submissions, he said the CBI has filed 31,000 pages while the ED has filed 25,000 pages in the case, but no one has been found guilty. @@@