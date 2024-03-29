Good Friday: Modi recalls sacrifices of Christ

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the profound sacrifice of Jesus Christ on Good Friday and said that it teaches everyone lessons of compassion and forgiveness.

“Today, on Good Friday, we remember the profound sacrifice of Jesus Christ. May everyone find strength in the lessons of compassion and forgiveness it teaches us,” Prime Minister Modi posted on X.

The solemn occasion of Good Friday is being marked by prayers and processions depicting the ‘stations of the cross’ across the nation. In Kerala, devotees carry wooden crosses depicting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ during the procession to Saint Joseph’s Cathedral in Palayam. Commemorating the crucifixion of Christ, Good Friday services are being held in churches across the state on the day, marking the countdown to Easter Sunday. Prayers were also offered at the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in the national capital.

Father Jolly from the CBCI Centre, Catholic Bishops Conference of India, Headquarters in Delhi, elucidated the significance of ‘Good Friday’ for Christians. Father Jolly said, “On Good Friday, Christians all over the world remember the passion and death of our blessed lord Jesus Christ. This is a memorial day for us to journey with the suffering and death of Christ on the cross.”

“By keeping this memorial, we sanctify ourselves, our households and purify our hearts and minds to join our lives with the life of Christ,” he said. “We read the passages from the sacred scriptures that speak about the sufferings and death of our blessed lord Jesus on Good Friday. We also meditate on the sufferings of Christ and venerate the cross today,” he said.