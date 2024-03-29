Annamalai launches blistering attack on DMK govt

Chennai: In a fiery campaign kickoff for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, BJP State President K Annamalai unleashed a scathing critique of Chief Minister MK Stalin and the ruling DMK party.

Annamalai accused the DMK of being a family that thrives on deception, singling out the Gopalapuram family for particular censure.

Highlighting contrasting economic performances, Annamalai lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India’s advancement from 11th to 5th place in the global economy during his tenure. In stark contrast, he criticized the DMK government for accumulating a staggering Rs 3.5 lakh crore debt in just 33 months, pushing Tamil Nadu to the forefront of borrowing among Indian states.

Annamalai lambasted the DMK administration for allegedly undermining livelihoods and targeting farmers, citing instances of farmers being subjected to legal action for opposing land acquisition plans.

Turning to social justice, Annamalai contrasted the rhetoric of the DMK with the inclusive governance of the Modi-led NDA government, asserting that the latter truly embodies social justice through equitable representation in the Cabinet.

In a political jab, Annamalai characterized the campaign strategies of the DMK and AIADMK as unsuitable for the parliamentary elections, accusing them of approaching the contest as if it were an assembly or local body election, respectively.