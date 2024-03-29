L Murugan booked for violating model code of conduct

Chennai, Mar 29: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L Murugan, finds himself in hot water after being booked for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during his election campaign in the Nilgiris constituency.

The incident occurred after Murugan, accompanied by his supporters, filed his nomination on March 25 and proceeded to a temple in Ooty to offer prayers. Subsequently, he addressed a gathering of over 100 people near the Kadanadu community hall without obtaining prior permission from the election department, thus contravening the MCC regulations.

Following a complaint lodged by flying squad officials, the police took action, booking L Murugan, along with the party’s district president Mohanraj and several other functionaries, under IPC section 171 (H) on Thursday.

L Murugan, a Rajya Sabha member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), currently serves as the Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, as well as Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying. He is contesting from the Nilgiris constituency in the 2024 general elections.