Raut says all well in MVA

After the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, a partner in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), announced nine candidates for the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said on Thursday the move by the Prakash Ambedkar-led party will not dampen the electoral prospects of the Opposition alliance in the state. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Raut said, “The elections (in Maharashtra) will be held in five phases. A list of nine candidates has been released (by Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi). There is a lot of time (for sewing up a seat-sharing deal). Talks are underway.” PlayUnmute Fullscreen He affirmed that the VBA chief, who also happens to be the grandson of Dalit icon and the father of the country’s Constitution, BR Ambedkar, was still in the MVA’s fight against the BJP. Acknowledging that the BJP and the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state stand to gain if the Praskash Ambedkar-led party were to exit the MVA, the Rajya Sabha MP said, “The BJP will benefit, either directly or indirectly (if the VBA were to walk out of the MVA).