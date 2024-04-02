LS polls: BJP’s meet on manifesto 4 April

New Delhi: The second meeting of the BJP’s newly formed Election Manifesto Committee is likely to be held on April 4, sources said.

According to to party sources, the BJP’s manifesto for the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections is likely to be titled ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’, his campaign pitch for the upcoming electoral contest.

Further, the sources indicated that the BJP could make some big promises to farmers in its list of poll pledges. The same could be significant as farmer unions have been massing at Dlelhi’s borders along with their tractors to press for a host of demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP (minimum support price), loan write-offs, and withdrawal of police cases against them during earlier protests, among others.

The BJP might announce a hike in the fiscal assistance to farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The inaugural meeting of the BJP’s manifesto committee was held on Monday under the leadership of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, with the discussions centering on suggestions and feedback received from the public.