BJP MP quits party ahead Of LS polls

Chennai: In a big setback to the BJP, the party’s MP from Muzaffarpur, Ajay Nishad, resigned from all posts and primary membership of the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Nishad was reportedly miffed with the party after he was denied a ticket. “Respected @JPNadda ji, shocked by the betrayal of @BJP4India, I resign from all posts and primary membership of the party,” he said in a post on X.

Ajay Nishad later joined Congress. He was inducted into the Congress at party headquarters in Delhi in the presence of senior party leader Pawan Khera. “I want to break someone’s arrogance and regain my lost respect,” he said as the BJP did not give him a ticket for the upcoming polls.

“A person on death row is also asked for his last wish…you (BJP) cancelled my ticket and didn’t even ask me once. I came to know through the media that I hadn’t been given the ticket. This is not correct,” he added.

He has been the MP from Muzaffarpur since 2014. Before his resignation, he removed the ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ tag from his X account. In 2014, he defeated the current Bihar chief of Congress, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, by around 2 lakh 22 thousand votes.

In 2019, Ajay Nishad defeated Mukesh Sahni’s party candidate Raj Bhushan Chaudhary Nishad. However, this time BJP has picked Raj Bhushan Chaudhary Nishad from the seat