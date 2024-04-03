TN govt moves SC seeking immediate release of disaster relief funds

The ongoing tussle between the Tamil Nadu government and the Centre over the release of disaster relief funds has escalated, with the State moving the Supreme Court to intervene. The State seeks a direction to the Centre to release nearly Rs 38,000 crore as financial assistance for the damage caused by Cyclone Michaung and unprecedented rainfall that battered the southern districts in December 2023.

In its plea filed through senior counsel P Wilson and standing counsel D Kumanan, Tamil Nadu urges the Supreme Court to order the Centre to consider the representation submitted in December 2023 regarding the release of financial assistance for the cyclone and rainfall damage. The State seeks Rs 19,692.69 crore for cyclone damage and Rs 18,214.52 crore for rainfall damage.

The delay in the release of funds by the Ministry of Home Affairs has hindered the State’s development and caused hardships to the affected populace. Despite the comprehensive assessment conducted by the Inter-Ministerial Central Team, the Centre has not taken a final decision on the assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund.

Responding to the State’s move, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cited the allocation of Rs 5,000 crore for Chennai and Rs 900 crore for disaster relief. However, Chief Minister MK Stalin criticized the Centre for allegedly ignoring Tamil Nadu’s requests for flood relief.

The State government seeks an interim relief of Rs 2,000 crore to expedite relief operations and temporary restoration works. Chief Minister Stalin emphasizes the urgency of the situation, noting the State’s persistent efforts to secure assistance from the Centre.

As the legal battle unfolds, Tamil Nadu remains steadfast in its pursuit of adequate relief measures to address the aftermath of the cyclone and rainfall. The Supreme Court’s intervention is awaited to resolve the impasse.