19 TN fishermen repatriated from SL

Chennai: Nineteen fishermen hailing from various coastal towns in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, who were detained by Sri Lankan Navy on March 6 for allegedly crossing territorial waters and later lodged in prison, returned to Chennai after their release from the jail.

Among them, nine fishermen are from Mayiladuthurai, four from Pudukottai, and six from Karaikal, Puducherry.

The Sri Lankan Navy recently confirmed in a statement that, thus far in 2024, they have held 23 Indian trawlers along with 178 Indian fishermen for purportedly engaging in fishing activities within Sri Lankan waters. The apprehended fishermen were handed over to authorities for further legal proceedings.