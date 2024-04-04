New rules for girls’ safety on school buses

Chennai: The School Education department of Tamil Nadu has taken proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of students by issuing new guidelines for school buses and vans.

The move comes in response to concerns about preventing sexual offences against female students during their commute to school.

The new guidelines outlined by the Tamil Nadu School Education Department aim to strengthen the safety protocols for school vehicles. Among the key provisions are the following:

Mandatory Presence of Female Attendant: All school vehicles must be equipped with a female attendant to provide additional supervision and support to students during transit.

Experienced Drivers: School administrations are instructed to hire heavy vehicle drivers with a minimum of 10 years of driving experience to ensure the safe operation of the vehicles.

Background Checks: Prior to hiring, school managements are required to conduct thorough background checks on both drivers and attendants to verify their credentials and ensure they have no criminal records.