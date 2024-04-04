Gold price hits record high

Chennai: In a surge that has captured the attention of investors and consumers alike, the price of gold has skyrocketed to unprecedented levels, reaching a historic peak.

The steady upward trajectory in gold prices over the past few days culminated in a remarkable milestone yesterday, as the price of a sovereign soared to a staggering Rs. 52,000.

This remarkable surge in gold prices has been accompanied by significant increases across various metrics. Notably, the price of 22-carat gold has witnessed a substantial rise of Rs. 360 per sovereign, now fetching an impressive Rs. 52,360 per unit. Meanwhile, the price per gram of gold has also seen a notable uptick, climbing by Rs. 45 and currently standing at Rs. 6,545 per gram.

The remarkable surge in gold prices has sparked discussions among market analysts and economists, with various factors contributing to this unprecedented rise. Geopolitical tensions, inflation concerns, and market volatility have all played a role in driving up demand for gold as a safe-haven asset, leading to its exponential price growth.

However, amidst this surge in gold prices, silver has remained relatively stable, with prices holding steady at Rs. 84 per gram. While gold has stolen the spotlight with its remarkable ascent, silver continues to maintain its position as a valuable commodity in the precious metals market.