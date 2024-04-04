‘Confident that people will again place faith in BJP’

New Delhi: Ahead of his visit to West Bengal’s Cooch Behar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed confidence that the people of the constituency will once again place their faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“I look forward to being among the people of Cooch Behar to address a @BJP4Bengal rally later today at around 3:30 PM. The people there have been greatly supportive of our development agenda and I am confident they will again place their faith in the BJP,” PM Modi posted on X.

Sitting MP and BJP leader Nisith Pramanik has been re-nominated by the party from Cooch Behar.

Cooch Behar located in north Bengal along with Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri in the state are the three constituencies that will vote on April 19, in the first of the seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls.

There are 42 Parliamentary Constituencies in West Bengal.

The Prime Minister will also be campaigning in Jamui for the LJP (Ram Vilas) candidate. Ahead of his visit the PM was confident of a good showing by the party in the state.

“Bihar’s role in the Lok Sabha elections is going to be very important this time too. My family members here have pledged to ensure the victory of BJP-NDA candidates on all the seats in the state. Today at around 12 noon, I will get a good opportunity to interact with the people in the public meeting of Jamui,” he posted on X.